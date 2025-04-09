JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95.
About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
