JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,523,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $28,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

