JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $27,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 158,407 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 202,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 127,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 333,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,841,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

