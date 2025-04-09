JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.