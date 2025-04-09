JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

