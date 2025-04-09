JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 465,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $934.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.38. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

