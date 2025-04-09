JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $76,032.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,639,499.30. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,449. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

