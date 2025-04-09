JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.69 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

