JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.13 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

