JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

