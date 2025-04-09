JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 119,406 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 993.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 322,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.