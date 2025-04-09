JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 75,910 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Revvity by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Revvity by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVTY. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.