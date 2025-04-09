JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,410 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $26,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.92 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average of $184.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

