JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 783,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $125,407,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 253,039 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in APi Group by 2,058.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

