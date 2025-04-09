KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in KBR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 41,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,951,000 after acquiring an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KBR by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp cut their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

