Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Kemper were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kemper by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $23,325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 3,378.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 214,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,016,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kemper by 102.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

