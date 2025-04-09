KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $174,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Premier Financial by 9,432.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

