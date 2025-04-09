Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 7.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 823.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

