Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,298 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Lantheus worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $36,183,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,526,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,189,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

