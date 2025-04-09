Lawrence Cheng Purchases 5,000 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,820. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GameStop Stock Performance
Shares of GME stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
