Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

Get Leidos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $152.58. Leidos has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.