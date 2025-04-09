Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 71,734 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 256,504 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
Shares of LILAK opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.
Liberty Latin America Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
