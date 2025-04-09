Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.57 and traded as low as $32.59. Linamar shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 38,171 shares changing hands.

Linamar Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

