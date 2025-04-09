Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – April 6th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the extraction, processing, and production of lithium, a key component used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. These stocks have gained prominence as the demand for renewable energy and clean technologies increases, making them a popular investment option within the broader market for sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,827,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739,626. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,956. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded down $7.95 on Friday, reaching $58.55. 6,132,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,981. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Further Reading