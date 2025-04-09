LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LKQ were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in LKQ by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 244,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,350 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

