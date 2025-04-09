LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,555 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

IPAC stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

