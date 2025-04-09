LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXP opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

