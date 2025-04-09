LPL Financial LLC Sells 971,335 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 971,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GUT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

