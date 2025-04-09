LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.83.

LPLA stock opened at $286.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.19. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 43,518.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 155,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,942,000 after buying an additional 155,362 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in LPL Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

