Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after buying an additional 636,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 452,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,300,000 after purchasing an additional 435,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,521,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 426,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

