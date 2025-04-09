MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.45 and traded as low as $14.77. MediWound shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 130,738 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $165.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 1,507.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

