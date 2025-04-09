Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total value of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total transaction of $282,660.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $172.43 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 478.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 256.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,580,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.