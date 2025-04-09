Michael Lawford Sells 21,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total transaction of C$282,870.00.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NVA opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

