NatWest Group plc Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 10.7% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 89,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.23.

Apple Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $232.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

