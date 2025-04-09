Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.78% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

NLOP opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $400.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

