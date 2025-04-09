Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG) Director Sells C$5,000,000.00 in Stock

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$5,000,000.00.
Nevada King Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE NKG opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. Nevada King Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.57.
About Nevada King Gold
