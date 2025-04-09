Nicholas (Nick) Carnell Buys 395,170 Shares of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Carnell purchased 395,170 shares of Johns Lyng Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$850,010.67 ($505,958.73).

Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84.

Get Johns Lyng Group alerts:

Johns Lyng Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Johns Lyng Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, strata management, and essential home services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.