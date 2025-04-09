Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $26,773,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,726,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 358.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $881.42 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $1,003.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $944.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.45.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.