Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $26,773,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,726,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 358.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.
Graham Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Graham stock opened at $881.42 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $1,003.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $944.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.45.
Graham Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
