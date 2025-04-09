Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 426,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 329,579 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

DVAX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

