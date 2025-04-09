Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 141,031 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 141,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $23,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 284,267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,007,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,872.65. The trade was a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,575.80. This trade represents a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBTB. StockNews.com lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hovde Group began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

