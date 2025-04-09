Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 190,214 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000. Norges Bank owned 0.30% of EVERTEC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 20.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in EVERTEC by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock worth $7,149,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.