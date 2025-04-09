Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 344,935 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 344,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.