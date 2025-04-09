Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 58,962 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

