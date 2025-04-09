Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 75,000 ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000. Norges Bank owned 0.10% of ServiceTitan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTAN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,439,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan Price Performance

TTAN opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.15. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTAN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceTitan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ServiceTitan

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.