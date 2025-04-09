Norges Bank Buys Shares of 137,282 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 33.75%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

