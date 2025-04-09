Norges Bank Buys Shares of 208,561 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,000. Norges Bank owned 0.29% of Energizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $5,545,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

