Norges Bank Buys Shares of 670,324 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 670,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after buying an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,430,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 875,045 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 628,882 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

