Norges Bank Invests $6.74 Million in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,000. Norges Bank owned 0.25% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 445,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 109,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after buying an additional 185,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,527,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,593,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,398.56. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $9,530,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,131,210.24. This trade represents a 57.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.