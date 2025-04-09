Norges Bank Invests $7.66 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 56,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

