Norges Bank Invests $8.44 Million in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 349,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

